There is no sugarcoating what happened at the United Center in Chicago on March 29. The Tennessee Volunteers, a No. 6 seed that had clawed, defended, and rebounded their way through the Midwest Region, walked into an Elite Eight matchup with the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and got absolutely demolished, 95-62. The margin was 33 points. It was the second-largest NCAA Tournament margin of victory in Michigan program history. And for the third consecutive year, Rick Barnes' squad watched their Final Four hopes evaporate before the final whistle ever mattered.

This loss hurts more than the others for a program that is still desperately trying to make it to the Final Four for the first time. This wasn't a close loss on a last-minute three-point shot. This was a beating. And when your team loses by 33 points and prides itself on being tough, physical, and defensive, the blame game has to start with your own players. Michigan didn't just beat Tennessee; Tennessee gave Michigan the keys and watched them drive away.

Cold Shooting Killed the Vols

The most obvious culprit? The shooting. That's it. Tennessee made only 31.6% of their shots from the field and 19.2% of their shots from three-point range, going only 5-of-26 from beyond the arc. These weren't contested threes from bad spots that were just for fun. The Michigan defense dared Tennessee to beat them with the jumper, and the Vols did by missing shot after shot after shot.

Rick Barnes acknowledged it plainly in the postgame: “We're going to have to shoot the ball better. There's no doubt. We've got to shoot the ball better. We're so inconsistent”.

The finger must also point directly at the tandem of Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament, Tennessee's two best offensive players, for their catastrophic first-half performances. Gillespie and Ament, the transfer point guard and the prized freshman forward who were supposed to be the offensive engines that could break Tennessee's Final Four curse, combined to go 3-of-17 from the floor in the first half alone.

Ament, the NBA lottery pick and the player Barnes desperately needed to assert himself against a physically imposing Michigan front, finished the game with just seven points on 2-of-12 shooting, missing all three of his three-point attempts, and eventually fouled out with 2:16 remaining. Gillespie did rally to lead the team with 21 points, but he needed 22 field goal attempts to get there, a volume-shooting effort that arrived far too late and against far too large a deficit to matter.

Foul Trouble Opened the Floodgates

Then there is the moment that truly broke this game, and it directly traces back to Tennessee's undisciplined early foul trouble. The Vols held a 16-14 lead with 11:22 remaining in the first half, completely in the game, their physicality neutralizing Michigan's talent advantage. Then, as Barnes himself pointed out postgame, Tennessee picked up five quick fouls. That foul trouble took important players off the court, messed up Tennessee's defensive rotations, and let Michigan's offense run at full speed.

The Wolverines took full advantage of it, going on a 21-0 scoring run and not letting Tennessee score for more than six minutes. The Vols were down 35-18 when they scored again, and the game was basically over. Michigan walked into halftime with a 48-26 lead, shooting 51% from the field compared to Tennessee's 23%. That is not a deficit any team recovers from. That 22-point halftime margin ranks among the four largest in Elite Eight history.

A 21-0 run is crazy

pic.twitter.com/Iz8CLCd4oa — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) March 29, 2026

What makes this loss so infuriating from a Tennessee perspective is what came before it. The Vols had built their tournament résumé on relentless defense and elite offensive rebounding, they entered the Elite Eight ranked first nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. That identity was supposed to make them a legitimate threat to upset Michigan, even as the heavy underdog at +7.5 on the spread.

But Michigan neutralized the rebounding advantage by keeping their misses to a minimum with 52% field goal shooting, and when Tennessee couldn't generate second-chance points off misses they weren't creating, the entire formula collapsed.

The Elite Eight Curse Continue

This is now three straight Elite Eight exits under Rick Barnes, and at some point the pattern becomes the story. It is a credit to this program that they are consistently returning to the Elite Eight — very few programs in America can say the same. But “consistently returning to the Elite Eight” and “consistently losing in the Elite Eight” are two very different legacies.

Barnes told reporters after the game that “you have to break through” and acknowledged the difficulty of doing so. He is right. But to break through, you must first be able to shoot the basketball in March. You must have your best players deliver when the stage is largest. And you cannot hand a team as dominant as Michigan a 21-0 run in the most important game of your season.

Michigan was the better team on Sunday, no one should take that away from Dusty May and Yaxel Lendeborg, who was an unstoppable force with 27 points. But Tennessee didn't just lose to a great team. They lost to their own demons. Their own cold shooting. Their own foul trouble. Their own inability to turn an early lead into a statement moment. The Wolverines were the 1-seed for a reason, but the Volunteers were the ones who opened the door, and then watched Michigan walk through it, dancing.