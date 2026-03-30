Recent Colts news highlights Carlie Irsay-Gordon's call for the NFL to add an 18th regular-season game, reflecting her recent aggressive approach to building the franchise. This announcement follows a substantial $88 million investment in quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the organization has identified as its primary offensive leader.

Irsay-Gordon has expressed significant confidence in Jones, noting his strong relationship with head coach Shane Steichen, and after a season in which Jones completed 68 percent of his passes and led the team to an 8-5 record as the starting quarterback, the Colts are committed to his potential, even with the difficult roster sacrifices required to secure his extension.

And according to an IndyStar report, the prospect of expanding the regular-season schedule remains a priority for team owners like Irsay-Gordon.

Although Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL Players Association have pointed out the complexities of implementing such a change, Irsay-Gordon believes it is a reasonable goal.

She argued that adding an 18th game would generate more revenue for players and provide a better overall product for fans, and as a key part of her argument is the declining value of preseason games, which she acknowledged are no longer appealing because teams are increasingly reluctant to risk injuring their star players.

However, she emphasized that some level of preseason is still necessary for team development.

This transitional era for the Colts also marks the end of a legendary chapter, as wide receiver TY Hilton has officially announced his retirement after 11 seasons.

Hilton, one of the most productive players in franchise history, thanked the organization and the late Jim Irsay in a social media post commemorating his departure.

His retirement coincides with the team's ongoing roster changes, including the recent signing of former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to help strengthen a receiving corps that has experienced significant turnover this offseason.