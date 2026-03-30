Lauren Betts continues to be dominant as one of the top stars in women's basketball as she delivered an incredible performance in the UCLA Bruins' victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Women's Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Betts is going through the final year of her collegiate career with the Bruins. She hopes to reach the mountaintop of the national championship before embracing the ranks of the WNBA in the 2026 offseason.

That doesn't mean she is slowing down with her star performances in March Madness. In 38 minutes of action, Betts finished with a stat line of 23 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, three assists, and one steal. She shot 9-of-14 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Her efforts allowed her to make NCAA Tournament history since Brittney Griner's performance in the 2012 national championship game, per reporter Kendra Andrews.

“Twenty-three points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for Lauren Betts as the Bruins punch their ticket back to the Elite 8. She's the first player with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a game in the Elite 8 or later since Brittney Griner in 2012 National Championship,” Andrews wrote.

How Lauren Betts, UCLA played against Duke

Lauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins continue to remain active in March Madness, becoming one of the last four teams standing in this tournament.

Two players scored in double-digits for UCLA in the win, including Betts. Angela Gugalic delivered a strong performance off the bench with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Gabriela Jaquez came next with nine points and five rebounds, while Gianna Kneepkens and Kiki Rice scored seven points each.

UCLA improved to a 35-1 overall record on the season, having gone 18-0 in its Big Ten matchups. They automatically qualified for March Madness after winning the conference tournament title, which paved the way for them to go on the run they are having this season.

The Bruins will look forward to their journey in the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona. They take on the winner between Texas and Michigan as the game takes place on April 3.