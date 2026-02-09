With the Duke basketball rivalry against the North Carolina Tar Heels on full display in the 71-68 loss on Saturday, there was a moment of concern right after the game. As Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer described the scary ending of the game, a staffer would get punched after the game, with the coach providing an update.

To provide context, the game was won by the Tar Heels off a Seth Trimble three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in the game, but it still didn't stop fans in North Carolina from rushing the court, with a staffer getting punched during all the chaos. Scheyer would say on Monday to the media that the staffer in question is “fine” and how “unsafe” a situation it was for the Blue Devils.

“Yeah, so he's fine, but after the game, what happened was I came back in the locker room, and I see he's got a bloody lip and he's disheveled, and he didn't know what happened,” Scheyer said, according to The Field of 68. “He got trampled on the floor, and that was my main concern after the game. That's why I said what I said, and it was not a good situation, but he's doing better. He's fine, ready to move on.”

Article Continues Below

“I don't have anything more to say other than that was a very unsafe situation for him, our staff, our families, our players, and I'm Big Boy, you can take losing. Great college game,” Scheyer continued. “Carolina played great, but yeah, he's doing better. One of our guys got hit in the face, got trampled, looked like he had been in a complete brawl after the game, and he's doing better now. But that should never happen.”

Jon Scheyer on the Duke staffer caught in Saturday’s court storm: “He had a bloody lip. He didn’t know what happened. He got punched in the face and trampled. But he’s doing better. He’s fine.”pic.twitter.com/uncSMynxNU — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 9, 2026

Duke looks to bounce back on Tuesday against Pitt.