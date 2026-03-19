Although Duke enters its first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with Siena coming off another ACC Tournament title, the team's main story has been its health. The Blue Devils have been playing without starters Patrick Ngongba II and Caleb Foster, who have both missed time due to injury. Here is everything we know about Patrick Ngongba II's injury and his playing status against Siena.

Patrick Ngongba II injury status vs. Siena

If Duke were not entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament on an 11-game win streak, Patrick Ngongba II's injury status might be more of a concern than it currently is. The sophomore has not played since March 2 while dealing with a foot ailment.

The Blue Devils' initial plan was to have Ngongba ready by the start of the tournament, but that does not appear to be the case. Head coach Jon Scheyer said his center has “been progressing” but is “very unlikely” to return against Siena.

Scheyer's comments suggested that Ngongba would be doubtful, but the 6-foot-11 big man is listed as out on Duke's official availability report. Foster joins Ngongba on the injury report, along with center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu, who has been out since November.

Duke continues to win without Ngongba and Foster, giving Scheyer no reason to rush either player back. The Blue Devils are closing as monstrous 27.5-point favorites over the MAAC Champions, making them the third-largest favorite in the first round.

Without Ngongba and Foster, expect Cayden Boozer and Maliq Brown to remain in Scheyer's starting lineup. Brown was recently awarded the 2026 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and 2026 ACC Sixth Man of the Year awards.

Duke injury report

Caleb Foster, OUT — Foot

Patrick Ngongba II, OUT — Foot

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Ifeani Ufochukwu — OUT, Knee (Out for season)

Siena injury report

Antonio Chandler — OUT, Ineligible

Reid Ducharme — OUT, Shoulder (Out for season)

Tasman Godrick — OUT, Knee (Out for season)

Marcus Jackson — OUT, Knee

Tajae Jones — OUT, Back (Out for season)

Owen Schlager — OUT, Upper body