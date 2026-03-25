March Madness intensifies further once the Sweet 16 arrives. Duke basketball scaled past two upset minded teams. St. John's basketball needed a buzzer beater from Dylan Darling to survive and advance.

After their pulsating first and second rounds, the Blue Devils and Red Storm present the biggest heavyweight matchup of round three.

Duke entered the NCAA Tournament as a heavy favorite to win it all. Except head coach Jon Scheyer leads a vulnerable team as of late.

Meanwhile. St. John's head coach Rick Pitino knows this round, plus Duke, very well. He still thinks about that 1992 Christian Laettner buzzer beater.

How will this game shake out? Time to dive into the bold predictions before Friday evening's clash at Washington D.C.

St. John's will turn to familiar strategy on Cameron Boozer

Lost in the climactic Darling layup was the brilliant defensive scheme the Big East champs threw on Darryn Peterson.

The Kansas star entered Sunday fresh off dropping 28 points in his tournament debut. Including hitting the first half buzzer beater from near half court against Cal Baptist. The Red Storm, however, packed the paint and threw multiple defenders on him.

Zuby Ejiofor countered Peterson multiple times. Same with fellow bigs Bryce Hopkins and Dillon Mitchell. Bronx product and guard Ian Jackson, though, became even more lauded for his defensive presence.

Peterson squeaked in 21 points. But four came inside the arc. Pitino forced the potential top pick of the 2026 NBA Draft to settle for 3-pointers or free throws for his baskets. Expect the Storm to throw out a similar approach on Cameron Boozer in making him work for his points.

Both teams will start slow offensively

This feels like a defensive battle will commence.

Article Continues Below

The Red Storm will turn to their physicality down low to test the No. 1 seed. Except the Atlantic Coast Conference winners have Maliq Brown and a healthier Patrick Ngongba II ready to counter.

Scheyer is going to test the Storm's long-range game. St. John's still struggles from 3-point land especially early against Kansas. Teams will still test them there including Duke.

The first five to 10 minutes will determine who'll crack the defensive approach. Which still means a slow offensive game to start for both teams.

Duke-St. John's comes down to final possession

Whoever has the ball last wins this game.

St. John's held possession of the basketball with the game tied up Sunday. Then took advantage through the unlikely hero Darling.

Pitino can't bear to watch Duke holding the ball with seconds left. It'll invoke memories of that Laettner basket during a time he led Kentucky.

But if this becomes a close game, advantage Red Storm. St. John's brings a 6-1 record this season in games decided by five points or less. Duke holds a 5-2 mark there. Except Pitino's crew revealed they have options outside of Ejiofor to finish off games, a la Darling.

The national title winning head coach clearly wanted Duke this weekend to exorcise past demons. He and the “Johnnies” will continue their run into the Elite Eight.