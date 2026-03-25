UConn head basketball coach Dan Hurley knows his approach is unconventional and has no intention of changing it. The 53-year-old admitted he feels a responsibility to keep the old-school approach alive, specifically shouting out Tom Izzo ahead of their March Madness matchup.

Hurley said he feels that coaches like Izzo and himself reverse the effects that society has on young men. He admitted that he models his style after Izzo, saying his goal is to “develop strong men.”

“I think society today makes young men weaker by not setting high standards and them vedging out on video games and social media,” Hurley said on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.' “There's a lot of things that are insidious to the development of young men. I feel like I got a responsibility to these old school coaches to continue to have those values with the way I put together strong teams and develop strong men.”

"I feel like I got a responsibility to those old school coaches to continue to have those values with the way I put together strong teams and develop strong men." —UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley on the impact of old school coaches on his coaching style 🏀 (via… pic.twitter.com/uueGoBaJo4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2026

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Hurley shouted out all of his “old school” idols, including Kelvin Sampson, Rick Pitino and Bill Self.

Hurley's goal might be to mimic coaches like Izzo and Pitino, but he is his own character. Fans know the UConn coach as one of the loudest, most eccentric and most passionate figures in college basketball.

Whether fans disagree with his approach or not, Hurley is undeniably one of the most successful coaches in the sport. After taking Rhode Island to consecutive March Madness appearances, Hurley is working on his third national championship in his first six years at UConn.

Hurley and Izzo are each preparing to go head-to-head with the other in the Sweet Sixteen. The winner will earn their second Elite Eight appearance in the last three years.