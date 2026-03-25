The Kansas Basketball season came to a disappointing end over the weekend. After a first-round win over California Baptist, Kansas heartbreakingly fell to St. John's.

With the loss came the rumors of Bill Self possibly retiring as the head coach at Kansas. Now, he has shut down those rumors, according to Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star.

“No news. All b.s. Bad info,” Self said in a text message.

After the loss to St. John's, the long-time Kansas coach was noncommittal on his future.

Article Continues Below

“I’ll get back and get with family and visit and see what’s going on,” Self said. “I love what I do. I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well, so I’ll get back home and it’ll all be discussed.”

Self became the head coach of the Kansas program in the 2003-04 season, coming over from Illinois. He had also been the head coach of Oral Roberts and Tulsa in his career. The two time national-campionship winning coach also began his coaching career at Kansas, working as an assistant with the program in 1985-86.

Self has led Kansas to the NCAA tournament every season, a tournament has been held since joining the program. He has also won two national championships, made the national championship game one other time, and also made the Final Four four times overall. Still, in the last four seasons, Kansas has been eliminated in the first weekend of the tournament.

If Self does retire, two of the premier programs in the nation will have job openings after North Carolina fired Hubert Davis yesterday.