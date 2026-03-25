With the North Carolina Tar Heels firing Hubert Davis as head coach, rumors have speculated who could be on the list of candidates for the program. Iowa State Cyclones' head coach TJ Otzelberger's name seemingly popped up, but it doesn't sound like he has any plans on leaving the Cyclones for a new job.

While speaking with media members on Wednesday, Otzelberger outright claimed that any rumors involving himself and other possible jobs are false, according to the Cyclone Fanatic. He makes it very clear wants to remain as the head coach of Iowa State and doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.

“Any speculation with me and any other jobs or opportunities is not true,” said Otzelberger. “[I'm] the coach of the Cyclones. [I'm] thrilled to be the coach of the Cyclones, and what I can say to you, even more, as we move forward together, is that the alignment on our campus with [Iowa State University President] Dr. Cook, [Director of Athletics] Jamie Pollard, is amazing. We're thrilled and excited about our future together.”

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TJ Otzelberger starts off hot today around the coaching carousel across college basketball and the rumors surrounding teams interested in him. Plus, update on Joshua Jefferson. “Any speculation with me and any other jobs or opportunities are not true” Listen to his full… pic.twitter.com/lSsPYRxHHk — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) March 25, 2026

Those comments have to be music to the ears of Cyclones fans. TJ Otzelberger, who is 48 years old, led Iowa State to a No. 2 seeding in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. It's the program's fifth-straight trip to the Big Dance since Otzelberger became head coach in 2021. The Cyclones have reached the Sweet 16 three times in that span, including this season.

While North Carolina seems to have to look elsewhere for a new head coach after firing Hubert Davis, TJ Otzelberger and his Cyclones are preparing for a Sweet 16 matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers. That contest is scheduled to tip-off at 10:10 p.m. EST on Friday, March 27.