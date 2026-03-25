The San Diego Padres are one day away from Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers in front of thousands of fans at Petco Park. Ahead of the season and final roster completion, the Padres have moved pitcher Yu Darvish to the restricted list, leading to some benefits for the ballclub.

Earlier in the offseason, Darvish was declared out for the 2026 season as he underwent surgery for a torn UCL. Darvish even contemplated retirement, which Alden Gonzales confirms in his article. This move to the restricted list will free up some needed cash for the Padres.

“Sources: Yu Darvish, who will spend all of 2026 recovering from elbow surgery, is going on the Padres' restricted list, a move that could free up significant payroll space. There is no indication at this moment that he is announcing his retirement.”

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It's unclear if the Padres had to wait or not to make this move, but either way, the hope is that the Padres can use this money on a free agent pitcher. One name comes up in Gonzalez's article, and that is free agent pitcher Lucas Giolito.

“Darvish, 39, is set to make $15 million in 2026, the fourth year of a six-year, $108 million extension. Not being tied to his salary this season could free the Padres up to more aggressively pursue free agent starter Lucas Giolito, who would help to address their needy rotation.”

Giolito is the best free agent pitcher remaining on the market. With Darvish out for the season, and Joe Musgrove and Griffin Canning beginning the season on the IL for SD, the Friars could really use Giolito's services. As of now, the Padres have Nick Pivetta starting Opening Day, followed by Michael King, Randy Vasquez, Walker Buehler, and likely German Marquez as the 5th starter.