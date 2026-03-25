With a huge college basketball head-coaching job opening in the ACC, particularly in Chapel Hill, following the North Carolina Tar Heels' firing of Hubert Davis, big names like Michigan basketball's Dusty May have been mentioned as possible candidates to succeed Davis.

May has already shut down the notion of a possible move to UNC, saying he's “incredibly happy at Michigan” when he spoke with Zach Gelb of Compass Media on Tuesday. “We love Ann Arbor. This place has been great to us, it's made us feel like home.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel also doubled down on that.

“I want Dusty to be the coach at Michigan for a long time and continue to achieve great success,” Manuel said, via Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. “I will actively work with him towards making all that happen.”

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May is in his second season with the Wolverines, who hired him in 2024. He arrived in Ann Arbor that year after putting together an impressive resume with the Florida Atlantic Owls, who made back-to-back national tournament appearances, including a remarkable Cinderella run to the Final Four round in 2023.

The buzz surrounding the UNC job vacancy is the least of May's focus, not only because he's still employed, but also because the Wolverines are still very much alive in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Michigan basketball defeated the No. 1 6 seed Howard Bison (101-80) in the first round and took down the Saint Louis Billikens (95-72) in the second round. Up next for the Wolverines is a huge Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide of Nate Oats on Friday.