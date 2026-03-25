With the 2026 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, all eyes turned to Columbus for Ohio State's Pro Day on Wednesday, where as many as four future first-round picks worked out for reporters, coaches, and teams as a whole.

And the cream of the Buckeyes' crop in 2025? Well, that would be Arvell Reese, the do-it-all linebacker who many project as the top edge rusher in this year's class.

But what about Reese's game, one may ask, makes him so great? Well, in an appearance on ESPN's NFL Draft Daily, Louis Riddick broke it down, noting that Reese has some athletic abilities that make him truly special as a defender.

“That combination that you see with great athletes all the time of fluidity and flexibility, but suddenness. This guy can play, you know, crouch down about as high as a coffee table and move just as fluid as water. And when we change his direction, you just see the explosiveness in terms of his body movement, his movement style. And it was just so evident. I mean, he is put together now. He is tapered at the waist,” Riddick said.

“He has got big, broad shoulders, real defined legs, and he just moves effortlessly. And when he did simulate pass rushing get off and then ability to use his hands in concert with getting good bend and lean and turning a corner, you can see why all the teams are sitting there just absolutely licking their chops going.”

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Widely considered the favorite to come off the board at pick No. 2 to the New York Jets after the Las Vegas Raiders inevitably select Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, Reese has the potential to make an immediate impact for his next team, just like he did at Ohio State. In Riddick's opinion, if Reese can unlock his third-down pass-rushing potential, his ceiling will truly be unlimited.

“What ultimately could this young man's upside be as a third-down DPR as a designated pass rush? Because I believe it's unlimited,” Riddick said. “And when you combine that with the fact that, as a three-down player, you can play him just about anywhere on the first two levels. That's why this guy, like this, goes within the top three or four picks.”

Will Reese play as a three-down edge player? Or will he instead take on more of a Micah Parsons role, where he drops into coverage and rushes from all over the field? While only time will tell if Riddick is right, his impact will be felt either way.