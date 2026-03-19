After falling short in the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots made sure to build upon their successful campaign. Even with some of their key players leaving in free agency, the front office did a great job picking up players to replace them.

However, not all free agency signings are created equal. Some of their signings were home run picks, others were a bit of a risk, and there were some that could be argued was a slight overpay. We look at every Patriots free agent signing this offseason and grade each move.

Romeo Doubs, WR

Contract: 4 years, $68 million

The Patriots' wide receiver room coming into the 2025 season was seen as a bit of a liability. It was easy to see why: on paper, their top wide receiver was a 31-year-old Stefon Diggs who's dealt with injuries over the last few years. While they had some intriguing names like Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, and Demario Douglas, it still felt like an underwhelming crew.

Now, the Patriots maximized the talents of their wide receiver room. That same WR core made quarterback Drake Maye look like an MVP candidate, so it's clearly much better than fans anticipated. That being said, there was still room for improvement in that department. Letting go of Diggs this offseason only further amplified their need for a top-flight wide receiver.

The Patriots did get a potential top wide receiver in Romeo Doubs in free agency. In his four years with the Green Bay Packers, Doubs tallied 2,424 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. However, the Pats also paid Doubs $17 million a year. They are gambling that Doubs outperforms his just over 600 yards per season average he's had so far. It's a slight overpay for a receiver that wasn't able to break out of the Packers' jam-packed WR room, but maybe a change of scenery is what Doubs needs to succeed.

Grade: B-

Kevin Byard, S

Contract: 1 year, $7 million

Kevin Byard was expected to be one of the top safeties on the market this offseason. While he's on the older side (32 years old), the former Chicago Bears safety was still incredibly productive in 2025. He led the Bears in interceptions last season and was still one of the better safeties in the league.

It's a pleasant surprise for the Patriots, then, that they were able to sign Byard for just $7 million this year. PFF has him ranked as the 15th-best safety who excelled both as a run-stopper and in coverage, and he should be a perfect replacement for Jaylinn Hawkins after he departed for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots still probably need to draft a safety for their long-term replacement at the position, but Byard is an excellent cheap option for this year.

Grade: A-

Dre'Mont Jones, DE

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Contract: 3 years, $39 million

Last offseason, the Patriots' best offseason move ended up being signing defensive tackle Milton Williams. While the Pats slightly overpaid for the ex-Eagles pass-rusher, Williams became the most impactful player on the New England defense. Williams added stability on the defensive line and boosted their run defense.

Still, the Patriots need another pass-rusher from the edge. Dre'Mont Jones is a solid and relatively cheap option for the Pats. He finished the 2025 season with seven sacks, and he has experience playing in the 3-4 scheme that New England plays in.

Grade: B+

Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG

Contract: 3 years, $42 million

After the debacle that the Patriots had at the Super Bowl, it's clear that their next priority should be to shore up their offensive line. Much has been made about Will Campbell and his struggles at left tackle, but his left guard, Jared Wilson, struggled just as much last season.

Vera-Tucker should help solve these issues, especially with Wilson being rumored to move to center (his natural position). That being said… Patriots fans know all too well about the guard's lengthy injury history. There's a lot of risk involved in this contract, and the Pats could end up spending $14 million a year for a player who barely plays.

Grade: C+