The Memphis Grizzlies delivered one of their most notable performances of the season on Wednesday night, upsetting the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum by a score of 125-118. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak and offered a glimpse into the team’s long-term potential.

The Grizzlies entered the matchup at 23–44 as the Western Conference’s 11th seed and clear underdogs, while the Nuggets came in as the sixth seed at 42–27, holding a three-game cushion over the seventh-place Phoenix Suns. However, Memphis changed the outcome with their energy, timely shot-making, and improved execution in the final minutes. The result stood out as one of the team’s most significant wins of the season.

Cedric Coward played a key role in the performance. The rookie contributed across the stat sheet while continuing to grow within Memphis’ young core. His versatility helped the Grizzlies match up defensively while maintaining offensive spacing, allowing his impact to extend beyond traditional numbers.

Grind City Media shared the clip on X, formerly Twitter, with Michael Wallace credited for capturing Coward’s postgame reaction as the guard reflected on the importance of the win following a difficult stretch.

“It's really good to get back into the win column, especially against a playoff team”

"It's really good to get back into the win column, especially against a playoff team" Coward on the lessons a young and developing team can learn from a win over a proven team like the Nuggets. 🎥: @MyMikeCheck pic.twitter.com/NKDPuQGdFE — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) March 19, 2026

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The post emphasized that the moment represented more than a single result. Instead, it reflected steady progress from a developing roster still learning how to compete consistently at the NBA level.

Coward expanded on that theme while discussing the team’s growth following the victory.

“It also proves that we’re developing and trending upward, understanding what we need to do on both ends of the floor, especially with so many young guys still adjusting to the league.”

Those comments reinforce the direction of Memphis’ young core. Even during a tough season, the Grizzlies continue building identity through experiences like this.

Ultimately, the result may not dramatically impact the standings. However, it provides a meaningful benchmark for a young roster seeking consistency and confidence moving forward.