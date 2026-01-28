Tyrese Haliburton's injury was one of the most heartbreaking moments last season. The hero of the Indiana Pacers' magical Finals run, Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals. After all of the magic that the star guard brought, it was painful to see him get hurt after coming so close to the ultimate prize.

Now, though, it seems like Haliburton is slowly working his way back from injury. The Pacers guard posted a montage of him working out and rehabbing his injury. While it's nothing close to game speed just yet, Haliburton is already looking good, a great sign for his playing career.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton looking good in this latest workout tape in the gym 👀 (via @Hali)pic.twitter.com/StwxtLOoSk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2026

Haliburton's injury in Game 7 of the Finals was brutal to witness. The star guard suffered a calf injury back in Game 5 of the playoffs. The Pacers guard played in their Game 6 win to force overtime, which gave fans optimism that he will be fine for the final game of the season. However, things immediately went awry when Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon minutes into the first quarter. The Pacers would end up losing the game.

The Pacers star recently appeared on LeBron James' podcast. During his appearance, Haliburton touched on his rehabilitation. The star point guard said that he's already doing 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 drills, but he's still a ways away from actually stepping foot on an NBA court again.

“Man, I feel really good,” Haliburton said. “My body feels really good. I just started playing 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 full court. That's been good to be with the (player development) interns and stuff. It's been funny because as I've started playing with the interns and (assistant coach) Jannero Pargo… I'm like, ‘Ooh, I can play in an NBA game right now… I'm guarding Benn (Bennedict Mathurin)… He hesi'd me one time. He was at the rim, I was still at the 3-point line. I was like, ‘Ohhh.' I still got some time.”

The Pacers find themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with an 11-36 record. Haliburton could choose to return for a few games before the season ends, but a playoff run this season is far out of reach.