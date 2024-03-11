Following the LSU-South Carolina fight during the SEC Championship game, Flau'jae Johnson's brother Trayron Milton has been charged with assault.

Milton, who leaped over the barrier wall and scorer's table to confront South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso after the Gamecocks star shoved Johnson, is facing charges of third-degree assault and battery, along with disorderly conduct by the Greenville Police Department. The police department said that Milton pushed down an SEC employee and stepped on her shoulders to get to Cardoso.

Police reported that two additional individuals attempted to come from the stands but were stopped before reaching the court. These two unspecified persons were escorted out of the arena without being charged. Currently, per Online Greenville Police records, Milton remains in jail after being promptly arrested upon entering the court.

The incident began when Flau'jae Johnson lost the ball and fouled Gamecocks' freshman guard Milaysia Fulwiley. Johnson then elbowed sophomore forward Ashlyn Watkins, leading Cardoso to intervene and push her to the ground. As a result, Kamilla Cardoso and three teammates were ejected for leaving the bench. Two LSU players were also ejected, leaving both teams short-handed with 2:08 remaining. Following NCAA rules, Cardoso will miss South Carolina's next game, coincidentally their first in the NCAA Tournament.

Following the game, Staley says that she spoke to Johnson and she apologized for what occurred.

“She just apologized and said she's not that type of player. And I really appreciate that, just something that somebody won't ever hear if I didn't say anything. And she's not, she's a really good person. Things just got escalated. I'll take responsibility for what happened from our side of it.”

South Carolina clinched the victory, marking the Lady Gamecocks' eighth championship in the last decade. The team celebrated their win despite the absence of the four ejected players, who remained in the locker room.

