Things got heated on Sunday as the LSU women's basketball team got into an altercation with South Carolina. It led to some ejections, however, many were confused by the random fan who jumped onto the court during the action. Now, we finally know who that person is.
Reports indicate that the person was Flau'jae Johnson’s brother, according to Trey Wallace of OutKick. He jumped over the barricade almost immediately after his sister was pushed to the ground.
Flau'jae Johnson’s brother jumped the barricade and came on the court during the altercation between LSU-South Carolina pic.twitter.com/R9VWKgBiPZ
— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 10, 2024
Officers were seen grabbing Flau'jae Johnson's brother amongst the chaos between the LSU and South Carolina women's basketball teams. There was some speculation he was arrested. However, the latest update reveals he was simply escorted and kicked out of the stadium, per beat reporter Reed Darcey. No arrest was made.
“Per an LSU spokesperson, Flau'jae Johnson's brother was not arrested for hopping onto the court. He was just escorted out of the building.”
It was a bizarre incident that all began when Flau'jae Johnson grabbed onto an opponent after the ball was stolen from her. It led to a heated exchange between her and several lady Gamecocks. Eventually, Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina shoved Johnson to the ground. It wasn't the best look for either of the LSU or South Carolina women's basketball teams.
At the end of the day, the LSU women's basketball squad fell short against their opponent. The Gamecocks kept their undefeated season alive after taking down the Tigers 79-72. LSU will have a shot at redemption once the Women's March Madness Tournament begins later this month.