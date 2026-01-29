The Florida Gators are the defending national champion, and while sitting tied for second in the tough SEC, seem to be in position to make another run in 2026. The team has had some hiccups this year, including recently losing to Auburn, but Florida rebounded with a historical performance against South Carolina. Still, one analyst is not sold on the team, pointing out a major concern.

“I love the bigs as much as anyone else, but if your backcourt isn’t giving you production at the highest level, it’s going to be a long night,” John Henson of 247Sports told The Field of 68.

Henson has a valid point. During the run in 2024-25, Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, and Will Richard led the team, being the top three scorers and all guards. Meanwhile, Clayton led the team in assists, and Richard led the team in seals. Further, Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh, two forwards, were major contributors to the team, even though they were fourth and fifth in scoring.

With Clayton, Martin, and Richard all in the NBA, the team has changed. Haugh leads the team in points with 17.4 per game, while also adding 6.5 rebounds. Condon is second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points, while having 8.2 rebounds per game. Finally, center Rueben Chinyelu is third on the team in scoring while leading the team in rebounds. Boogie Fland and Xavian Lee are the primary guards, but both average under four assists and under 11.5 points per game.

In the 95-48 win over South Carolina, they were major contributors. Fland has ten points, four rebounds, and six assists, while Lee added six points, four rebounds, and nine assists. Still, in the loss to Auburn, the two combined for just 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists. That is roughly half the production as compared to their victory over the Gamecocks.

The bigs for Florida are great and leading the way, but without help from the backcourt, they are not going to make a run in March. Head coach Todd Golden has already talked about the need for better play from the backcourt, and now, others are catching on as well.

The Gators are now 15-6 on the season, and have a major test on Sunday, hosting 23rd-ranked Alabama.