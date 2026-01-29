Florida basketball delivered a historic response Wednesday night, producing one of the most dominant road performances the Southeastern Conference has seen in decades.

The Gators overwhelmed the South Carolina Gamecocks by a dominant score of 95–48 at Colonial Life Arena, posting a 47-point margin that had not been matched by any SEC road team in nearly 50 years. The performance effectively countered a lackluster offensive display in a Saturday loss to Auburn.

Florida wasted little time asserting control. After a brief back-and-forth early in the first half, when South Carolina was able to hold its ground, the Gators erupted on a 13–0 run that quickly turned a competitive opening into a runaway. Florida closed the first half by making 11 of its final 13 shots, building a commanding 48–20 halftime lead that effectively decided the game before the break.

Thomas Haugh led the Gators with a game-high 18 points. Rueben Chinyelu added 14 points and 11 boards, recording his 12th double-double on the year, while Alex Condon narrowly missed a triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Urban Klavzar provided an early spark off the bench, drilling back-to-back three-pointers that fueled the Gators' decisive first-half surge.

Florida dominated every phase of the contest. The Gators shot a staggering 62 percent from the floor, won the rebounding battle 45–24, and recorded 28 assists on 38 made shots. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, managed to shoot just 26 percent from the field while struggling to generate any rhythm against Florida’s intense interior defense.

College basketball analyst Jared Berson pointed out the significant nature of the result on his X (formerly known as Twitter), noting that the Gators’ dominant performance stood alone in modern conference history.

“Florida’s 47-point win at South Carolina tonight is the largest road win by any team in SEC play over the last 50 years.”

The win marked Florida’s largest SEC road win in program history and tied the biggest conference victory the Gators have ever recorded. Florida improved to 15–6 overall and 6–2 in SEC play, remaining firmly in the conference race while delivering a statement performance that will resonate far beyond one night in Columbia.