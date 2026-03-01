The Washington Commanders hope to return to the NFL Playoffs in 2026, with Jayden Daniels leading the way at quarterback. Daniels may be excited to learn that Washington is looking this offseason to give him some help on offense, per an ESPN report.

“Expect Washington to target offensive help, among a lot of other things. When asking about the top tier of free agent running backs, tight ends and linebackers, the Commanders come up a lot,” Jeremy Fowler reported for the network.

Washington is coming off a very disappointing 2025 season. The Commanders finished the campaign with a 5-12 record. It was a disappointing to see for fans after the 2024 season, which saw Washington reach the NFC Championship game.

Commanders hoping for a strong 2026 season

Washington is in a very competitive division, surrounded by the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. The Giants have a new head coach for 2026 in John Harbaugh. The Cowboys, like the Commanders, want to spend a lot of money on free agents. Philadelphia meanwhile has won a Super Bowl in the last few years.

The Commanders hope to return to the postseason amidst this group of teams. Daniels is key to the team's success. In 2025, the young Washington quarterback threw for 1,262 passing yards and eight touchdowns.

Daniels missed a good portion of the season while dealing with an elbow injury. It was one of several he sustained throughout the campaign.

“He sprained his left knee in Week 2 when, at the end of a scramble, he was hit by a helmet. Daniels missed two games. Then, in his third game back he injured his right hamstring when a blitzing defender tackled him in the pocket, causing him to miss one start,” ESPN reported.

One college player has already expressed his interest in possibly playing for the Commanders. That is Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.

“It'll be great,” Love said about playing with Daniels, per USA Today. “I feel like we'll be a great little duo in the backfield. Jayden Daniels can use his feet very well and pass the ball very well. And then you add me in there, I can run the ball, I can do blocking, I can receive. So, if I were to go to the Commanders, I feel like me and Jayden Daniels pair together pretty well.”

Time will tell if the Commanders improve this coming season.