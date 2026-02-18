There are reasons why the No. 12 Florida Gators are regarded as among the best squads in the nation in the 2025-26 college basketball season, and among them is none other than the incredible effort big man Rueben Chinyelu is showing every night.

The senior Florida basketball center has been an incredible asset for the Gators, who have been benefiting greatly from Chinleyu's tremendous work on the glass, which is further underscored by an incredible stat shared by Jackson Ramer of Breakfast With The Gators.

Apparently, no other player this season is averaging at least 10.0 rebounds per game in less than 30.8 minutes per outing. And Chinleyu has averaged 12.0 boards through 26 outings, even though he is only seeing action on the floor for just 24.3 minutes.

Article Continues Below

In his most recent dominant rebounding performance, the 22-year-old Nigerian grabbed a total of 17 rebounds, including 10 on the defensive glass, in a 76-62 takedown of the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida, on Tuesday. In addition, he had 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field with two assists and a steal for the Gators, who improved to 20-6 overall and 11-2 in SEC play.

Chinyelu, who is in his second season with Florida basketball after transferring from the Washington State Cougars program, has been scarier on the boards of late. Over his last eight games, he has pulled down an average of 15.0 rebounds, and that stretch included a couple of 20-rebound outings. The Florida basketball star had 21 rebounds in a game against the LSU Tigers and 20 versus the Georgia Bulldogs.