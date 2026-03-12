Team Japan is scheduled to take on Venezuela in a quarterfinal matchup in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 14. Leading up to the contest, Shohei Ohtani reportedly worked on his pitching on Thursday. With excitement brewing that he may take the mound against Venezuela, the two-way phenom delivered a reminder to everyone.

It's said that Ohtani, who is 31 years old, pitched four innings worth in live BP with Team Japan. Overall, the four-time MVP claims he feels good throwing the ball for now while preparing for the 2026 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“Shohei Ohtani pitched the equivalent of four innings in a live BP session during today's WBC workout. He threw 59 pitches against 18 batters, struck out seven, and broke a couple of bats. He said ‘everything is going well' in his pitching prep for the regular season.”

The five-time All-Star followed up his statement, reminding everyone that he has no plans to pitch in the World Baseball Classic, per Gonzalez. His work on the mound on Thursday is strictly centred around pitching for the Dodgers instead.

“Shohei Ohtani reiterated: There's ‘no chance' he will pitch in the World Baseball Classic, he said.”

Instead, Ohtani is only playing as Team Japan's designated hitter. Shohei Ohtani has looked great at the plate so far throughout the tournament. Through nine at-bats, he owns a .556 batting average and .692 OBP while recording five hits, two home runs, and six RBIs. His efficiency in the batter's box is absolutely through the roof.

Look for Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan to stay hot in the World Baseball Classic when they take on Venezuela on Saturday. They aim to become back-to-back WBC champions once again, as Japan accomplished that same feat in 2006 and 2009. Japan is the only country to win the tournament back-to-back.