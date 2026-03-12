Tensions are rising between Tuskegee University and ESPN after the network replayed a controversial clip showing Tigers head men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor in handcuffs during a January matchup against Morehouse College. The moment, which occurred during an in-game altercation earlier this season, resurfaced during a recent broadcast—prompting Tuskegee athletic director Reginald Ruffin to publicly criticize the network for what he described as an unnecessary and harmful replay of the incident.

University officials say the decision to air the footage again fails to reflect the full context of the situation and unfairly casts a negative spotlight on both Taylor and the historic HBCU program. Ruffin did not hold back in his response, arguing that revisiting the clip months later does little to serve the sport and instead reopens a moment that the university says had already been addressed internally and between both institutions.

“My coach didn’t agree to that,” Ruffin said, explaining that Taylor believed the situation had already been resolved and that the focus should have remained on the championship game, according to comments published by HBCU Buzz.

In addition to appearing on the television broadcast, the replay of the incident was also shown inside the arena during the SIAC Men's Basketball Championship on the venue’s jumbotron—a moment many players, coaches, and fans from both schools had hoped to leave behind.

Taylor was briefly handcuffed following a dispute with security after Tuskegee’s loss to Morehouse earlier this season. According to reports at the time, the situation escalated when football players from Morehouse entered the postgame handshake line between the two basketball teams. Taylor attempted to intervene and asked security to enforce protocol and remove the players from the line. The interaction was reportedly perceived as aggressive by security personnel, leading to Taylor being detained before later being released.

The incident sparked immediate reactions from leadership on both sides. Along with Ruffin voicing his concerns, Morehouse athletic director Harold Ellis also approached ESPN representatives about the broadcast decision. Anthony Holloman, commissioner of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and Tuskegee president Mark A. Brown were also reported to have addressed the issue with members of the broadcast team.

“That should not have been a live feed on the game for my team to bring back all those memories to see their coach,” Ruffin said. “That was wrong for ESPN to play that on the jumbotron.”

“ESPN is dead wrong,” he added. “Out of all the games played in the arena, you never went to a live feed. Not one game was there a live.”

The moment has also reignited broader conversations about how HBCU athletics are covered and portrayed on national platforms. Critics argue that replaying the footage overshadowed the significance of the championship itself—a stage meant to highlight the talent and accomplishments of student-athletes competing for a conference title.

The narrative surrounding Taylor continued to draw criticism on social media as well. According to HBCU Gameday, a graphic shared online referencing Taylor’s SIAC Coach of the Year honor was briefly altered by an HBCU sports page to describe him as the “handcuffed HBCU coach,” a label Ruffin says unfairly reduces the coach’s accomplishments to a single moment.

“It’s wrong to say ‘the handcuffed coach wins coach of the year,’” Ruffin said. “What narrative are we putting out? That’s the false narrative.”

While both Tuskegee and Morehouse have since moved forward from the initial incident, Ruffin said the impact on Taylor and the team remains significant.

“It broke my coach. It broke my team,” Ruffin said, describing the toll as both “mentally” and “physically.”

“Benjy don’t deserve to keep getting beat up,” he added. “Our history is being erased. And nobody thinks it’s a problem.”