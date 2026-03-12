The Carolina Panthers have reunited Bryce Young with his former University of Alabama teammate, John Metchie III. The 25-year-old starred in Alabama’s Heisman Trophy-winning season back in 2021 and has agreed a one-year deal with the Panthers, per a post on X by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It comes days after the Panthers completed the signing of Jaelan Phillips on a four-year, $120 million deal. Metchie himself had joined the Eagles after being traded by the Houston Texans back in August 2025, though he did not stay for long, catching four passes for 18 yards in seven games.

Former Jets WR John Metchie is signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, per @WinSportsGroup. pic.twitter.com/C6UxIPqTMw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2026

Metchie has just 73 receptions for 686 yards and three touchdowns across three NFL seasons, and has not had a straightforward time in the NFL. He was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Texans.

However, Metchie was diagnosed with leukemia and sat out his entire rookie season, returning to play in 2023. In his first season for the Texans, Metchie had 16 catches for 158 yards, representing a huge recovery in just over a year's time.

He played limited minutes over the next two seasons, totaling 40 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown in 29 games. After a short spell with the Eagles, a midseason trade to the New York Jets provided more opportunity.

Metchie recorded 29 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns in nine games, which is his most productive season thus far. Regardless, the Panthers also appear focused on adding speed and depth to a young receiving room.

It is headlined by 2025 Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, and Metchie’s unique skillset and familiarity with Young represents an interesting addition to the group. Further, the one-year structure of the deal suggests a low-risk, high-upside approach.

If Metchie successfully rediscovers the form that made him a second-team All-SEC selection in college, the Panthers gain a valuable weapon at minimal long-term cost.