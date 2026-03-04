Rueben Chinyelu pulled off an impressive feat with his performance in the No. 5 Florida Gators' home finale against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

Chinyelu is going through the third season of his collegiate career, his second with the Gators. He has made his way up the ranks as one of the best players in the country, helping Florida make its case for a title defense after winning the national championship last season.

Chinyelu proved himself once again with his performance against Mississippi State. In 31 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 11 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and a steal.

Chinyelu racked up a double-double throughout the night, making program history in the process. He has 18 double-doubles and counting this season, tying a record for most double-doubles by any Florida player throughout any campaign.

Rueben Chinyelu had a HISTORIC NIGHT against Mississippi State in the swamp!!! pic.twitter.com/co8Cpao96X — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 4, 2026

How Rueben Chinyelu, Florida played against Mississippi State

Rueben Chinyelu has a chance to make history with his next double-double this season. His strong performance helped No. 5 Florida close out its home schedule with a convincing rout over Mississippi State.

The Gators were remarkably productive with the 108 points they scored throughout the night. They shot 55% from the field as a team, including 36% from three, overwhelming the Bulldogs' defense as a result.

Six players scored in double-digits for Florida in the win, including Chinyelu. Alex Condon led the team with a stat line of 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He shot 12-of-15 from the field and 2-of-5 from the free-throw line. Xaivian Lee came next with 19 points and six assists, while Boogie Fland, Micah Handlogten and Urban Klavzar provided 10 points each.

Florida improved to a 24-6 overall record on the season, going 15-2 in its SEC matchups so far. They boast the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The No. 5 Gators will look forward to their regular-season finale, being on the road. They face the Kentucky Wildcats as tip-off will take place on March 7 at 4 p.m. ET.