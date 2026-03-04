AJ Dybantsa has a chance to go to the 2026 NBA Draft, but he might not be done with his collegiate career with the BYU Cougars.

Dybantsa is going through the first season of his time in college, standing out as one of the best freshmen in the country. He has garnered high projections as one of the top picks of the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft this summer.

However, Dybantsa is weighing his options as the Cougars' regular season comes to a close. In an interview with Deseret News on Tuesday, he admitted that he “might not leave” and instead would return to college for the 2026-27 season.

“I might not leave,” Dybantsa said. “I might not leave college. … my mom wants me to graduate. Yeah, so I might not leave. But I might leave. The fans might get into my head, talking about one more year, maybe three more years. I don't know. I'm going to have to talk to my mom.”

What lies ahead for AJ Dybantsa, BYU

AJ Dybantsa has garnered plenty of attention as one of the best young stars in basketball. With how he has performed for BYU this season, he might want another year before taking his career to the next level.

Dybantsa has played in all of the Cougars' 29 games this season. He is averaging 24.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 53% from the field, including 36.3% from beyond the arc, and 75.6% from the free-throw line.

BYU has a 20-9 overall record on the season, going 8-8 in its Big 12 matchups so far. They are above the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers while trailing the UCF Knights and the TCU Horned Frogs.

Following Tuesday's matchup against the Bearcats, the Cougars will prepare for their next contest. They are at home when they host the No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders on March 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET.