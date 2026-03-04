Whatever Kanon Catchings ate on Tuesday, he should keep it in his diet. Catchings had himself an evening, leading Georgia past Alabama, 98-88, in a stunning upset at Stegeman Stadium.

Catchings caught fire, finishing with a career-high 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including 7-of-13 from long distance. He also had six rebounds and two steals.

The unranked Georgia improved to 21-9, while the No. 16 Alabama fell to 22-8. They are 9-8 and 12-5, respectively, in the SEC.

Aside from leading the Bulldogs to the win, the 20-year-old Catchings also achieved a personal feat. According to ESPN Insights, his seven three-pointers are tied for the most by any player of Georgia in the last 15 years.

The talented forward is in his first stint with the Bulldogs, having spent his freshman season at BYU.

His explosion against the Crimson Tide was a bounce-back performance after he only had three points in 11 minutes in their loss to South Carolina at home on Saturday.

He is averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 23.0 minutes.

Catchings, who grew up in Brownsburg, Indiana, transferred to Georgia to be closer to home and get a more significant role. He only played 15 games at BYU, averaging 17.5 minutes.

Coach Mike White has given Catchings better opportunities, and the young prospect should only improve as his confidence continues to soar.

He has the chance to be the next big thing to come out of Georgia, following in the footsteps of NBA stars Anthony Edwards, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Dominique Wilkins.

The Bulldogs, who have won four of their last five games, will end their regular season against Mississippi State on Saturday.