The TCU Horned Frogs made waves on Tuesday night, stunning the No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12 showdown.

TCU has enjoyed a solid campaign throughout the 2025-26 season, being in the upper half of the Big 12 standings. They have pulled off upsets over ranked squads, with Texas Tech being its latest victim.

The game started out as a close affair as the Red Raiders led 39-36 at halftime. However, the Horned Frogs ignited a run in the second half, outscoring the hosts 37-26 throughout the last 20 minutes of regulation.

TCU locked in on the defensive side of the ball, making life difficult for Texas Tech throughout the matchup. The hosts lost control and never recovered from its struggles, suffering an upset loss to the Horned Frogs' benefit.

TCU PULLS OFF A STUNNER AGAINST NO. 10 TEXAS TECH 😱 The Horned Frogs earn a major win as they upset the Red Raiders 😤 pic.twitter.com/nIYTF2ACZf — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 4, 2026

How TCU played against Texas Tech

It was a strong upset win for TCU to get against Texas Tech. As one of the better squads in the Big 12, the Horned Frogs will be seeking postseason contention aside from the conference tournament.

Three players scored in double-digits for TCU in the upset win. Xavier Edmonds led the way with a stat line of 20 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and one assist. He shot 6-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Micah Robinson came next with 15 points and six steals, Jayden Pierre had 14 points and three rebounds, while Brock Harding provided eight points and five rebounds.

TCU improved to a 20-10 overall record on the season, going 10-7 in its Big 12 matchups. They hold the sixth place in the conference standings, being above the UCF Knights and the BYU Cougars while trailing the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Horned Frogs will look forward to their regular-season finale, being at home. They host the Cincinnati Bearcats as tip-off will take place on March 7 at 2 p.m. ET.