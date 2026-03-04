Kansa basketball came into the second half of a road trip to the desert looking to get back on track after a blowout loss to Arizona in Tucson set the Jayhawks back a bit. During Tuesday night's tilt against Arizona State, Kansas got off to a terrible start, falling into an early double-digit hole.

Things went from bad to worse with just over six minutes to go in the first half when star guard Darryn Peterson was called for an offensive foul. Bill Self strongly disagreed with the call and went at the officials, earning a pair of technical fouls and an early trip to the showers.

Bill Self just got ejected, double technicals called after Darryn Peterson drew an offensive foul. Hurley was talking to the refs earlier, now Self’s the one heading for the locker room before halftime.@DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/24IP8IQi6N — George Lund (@GLundMedia) March 4, 2026

Article Continues Below

Peterson was attempting to come off of a screen and get Kansas into its offense, but his path was impeded by the defender. Peterson eventually pushed off in retaliation and was called for the foul.

This story will be updated.