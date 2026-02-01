Florida basketball's towering center Olivier Rioux does not always see action on the court, but when he does, he finds himself going viral on social media.

Such was the case anew for him on Sunday, as he helped put the finishing touches on the No. 16 Florida Gators' 100-77 victory over the visiting No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

With Florida holding a huge lead and on its way to another victory, the Gators sent Rioux into the game with a little over a minute left in the second half. Then, with just 30 seconds left in the contest, the 7-foot-9 Rioux got a pass near the basket. He missed his first field-goal attempt on a lefty hook shot, but he rebounded his own miss and scored on a putback, as he towered over Crimson Tide defenders.

A FRESHMAN … AT 7’9"😳 Freshman Olivier Rioux, the tallest player in college basketball history, puts the exclamation point on Florida's 100-77 win over Alabama. pic.twitter.com/3FYKhVkJ6h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2026

Rioux's bucket sent everyone inside the building into a frenzy. It is still quite a spectacle to see someone of his size make tall human beings on the court look puny, and his basket was the cherry on the top of a dominating Florida basketball win against Nate Oats' squad.

Even those online couldn't stop buzzing about Rioux and his basket.

“Dude needs to dunk the ball stop with the patty cake shots lol,” said a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

“Tallest player in college history and already catching bodies. Scary hours,” another fan commented.

“If this guy learns how to run, dribble, shoot, rebound, pass, and play defense, he will be unstoppable in the NBA!” a different commenter said.

“I've NEVER HEARD the O Dome that loud before!! 😳 What a statement win!! Go Gators 🐊 🚶‍♂️,” read another take.

“I love how the crowd went nuts. Cool stuff! 🤩,” shared a fan.

Rioux is far from a polished basketball product, but his height surely gives him an automatic advantage whenever he steps on the court.