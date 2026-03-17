Neymar found himself absent from Brazil's squad for the upcoming March friendlies, which head coach Carlo Ancelotti explained the reasoning behind the decision.

Brazil hasn't had Neymar appear in a match since the veteran star tore his ACL in October 2023. While he has since recovered from that injury, he has picked up other injuries along the way that has prevented him having a consistent stretch of playing in games while trying to make his way back to the national team.

2026 marks an important year for him with the World Cup coming this summer. He looks to have a healthy first half throughout the year with boyhood club Santos FC, trying to regain the superstar form he boasted before the ACL injury.

However, it will have to involve him not being part of Brazil's squad for the matches in March. Ancelotti revealed why he decided to leave him off the roster during Monday's press conference, via soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

“Neymar is not at 100 percent and therefore he is not on the list,” Ancelotti said on Monday. “Neymar is not at 100 percent of his capability. If he can be at 100 percent physically, he can be there. Neymar could be at the World Cup. Neymar has to keep working, playing, showcasing his qualities and maintaining good physical condition.”

What's next for Brazil amid Neymar's snub from squad

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Carlo Ancelotti emphasized that Neymar remains vital to Brazil's chances of success for the 2026 World Cup. However, that requires the veteran star to be fully healthy and in great form going into the biggest tournament in the world.

Neymar took part in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He scored eight goals across those three tournaments, hoping to get one more shot at winning the World Cup for Brazil in 2026.

Brazil awaits its March friendlies, taking place in the United States. They take on France on March 26 at 4 p.m. ET and Croatia on March 31 at 8 p.m. ET.