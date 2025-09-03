When Armando Bacot was with the North Carolina Tar Heels in college, he was the team's leader. He and RJ Davis guided UNC on multiple deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, including a championship game appearance in 2022. The center was the star that Hubert Davis inherited when he took over for Roy Williams. After a season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Bacot is moving on.

Bacot spent the 2024-25 season in the G-League, fighting for a chance with the Grizzlies. However, that chance never materialized, leaving him with a big decision. He and his agent weighed their options, but eventually chose a deal that takes him overseas. According to Field of 68 co-founder Jeff Goodman, Bacot is going to play his next professional season in Europe.

“Former UNC big man Armando Bacot, who spent last season in the G-League, has signed a one-deal deal worth more than $1 million with Fenerbahce in Turkey, source told The Field of 68.”

The Tar Heels standout has had it rough since leaving school in 2024. Playing the season in Memphis but not being able to break into a rotation devastated by injuries hints that Bacot still has a lot to work on in his game. He remains a dominant center on the inside, but his lack of range and poor free throw shooting have held him back.

Bacot has a chance to return from Turkey and find his footing in the NBA. However, the odds are against him. Veteran collegiate players often have a tough time transitioning to the next level, especially traditional big men. The Grizzlies already have one of those in Zach Edey, leaving even less room for Bacot to fit in.

Davis will watch as his former star battle in Turkey for a season before he gets another shot. However, Bacot's professional basketball journey is far from over.