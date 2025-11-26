On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons finally ended their five-game losing streak with a comfortable road win over the rival New Orleans Saints. The Falcons were able to get the job done in that game despite both Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London being out of the lineup due to injury.

Next up for the Falcons is a road game against the New York Jets, and on Wednesday, the team got an update for that game regarding London's status.

“Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on wide receiver Drake London's week-to-week injury status: ‘He looks good. He's moving around. I'm happy that we'll get him back soon, just not sure how soon,'” reported Terrik Waack of the Falcons on X, formerly Twitter.

Waack added that Morris “Said London is likely doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets.”

The Jets' secondary is no longer quite as menacing now that Sauce Gardner has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts–the Falcons actually faced off against Gardner in his first game in Indianapolis two weeks ago in a narrow loss.

However, the Falcons would still like to have London back in the lineup sooner rather than later, even if their playoff hopes for this season are essentially over, sitting at 4-7 heading into the matchup.

In any case, the Falcons and Jets are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from the Meadowlands, with Atlanta looking to pick up its second straight win. After that, next up for Atlanta will be a home game against the Seattle Seahawks.