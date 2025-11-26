Nothing is ever easy for the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending Super Bowl champions are 8-3 and in control of the NFC East, but they are surrounded by controversy. The locker room is split on Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley is not the 2,000-yard runner he was in 2024. And it appears that the entire league has taken notice.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained that the entire NFL knows that Philadelphia has a Barkley problem. Ultimately, it comes down to a lack of explosive plays.

“Saquon Barkley has two rushes of more than 20 yards and one of more than 40, compared to 17 and seven, respectively, last season,” Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “When speaking with both people inside the league and those with knowledge of the Eagles' process, it's really that simple. Those explosive runs a year ago opened up timely plays in the passing game. This year, they aren't there. That's a major issue.”

There are a few key changes that have the Eagles behind the eight ball this season. One is the loss of OC Kellen Moore, who is now the head coach in New Orleans.

But perhaps more important are changes made on the offensive line.

“The offensive line attrition can't be understated. Tyler Steen, while nimble in pass protection, isn't considered the run-game mauler that Mekhi Becton was for them,” Fowler explained. “Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson have been beat up all season. And Lane Johnson is out for the foreseeable future with a foot injury. There are no easy solutions at the moment, which magnifies a passing game that always had limitations, only it doesn't have the big Barkley gains to offset it now.”

Saquon Barkley takes the blame for Eagles' run game ‘funk'

Regardless of the reasons why, Barkley is willing to take the blame for Philadelphia's lackluster running game.

Barkley explained that he holds himself accountable for the success and failure of his running plays.

“I’m a big believer that the run game starts with me, ends with me,” Barkley said, acknowledging his struggles. “I’m in a little funk right now, I’ve had funks like this before. Just gotta break it. Only way I know how is by flushing this, working my butt off, and get ready for my next opportunity.”

Perhaps Barkley can work his way out of this funk and create some more explosive runs later this season.

But some of Philly's offensive line issues may need to wait for the offseason to be solved.

Next up for the Eagles is a Black Friday showdown with the Bears.