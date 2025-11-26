Nobody goes out to celebrate America the way that the NFL does. From giving service members Super Bowl tickets to interesting renditions of the National Anthem, the default national pastime goes all out.

Next year, America will mark its 250th anniversary, and, as one might imagine, the NFL is looking to get in on the festivities. On Wednesday, the league officially announced its plans to celebrate the milestone during Week 18, per Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network.

Through league spokesperson Brian McCarthy, all 32 teams will take part in on-field endeavors. Among them are commemorative coins, 250th anniversary footballs, merchandising, and special endzone markings.

“The NFL is proud to participate in celebrating America's 250th anniversary,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The story of the NFL reflects the story of America, and the American spirit of resilience, innovation, and teamwork has helped football grow into a cultural pastime that unites us all. We are excited to honor our country's history and celebrate our collective future.”

Also, plans are underway for a commemoration during Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. In 2021, the league announced its plans to commemorate the occasion with the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission.

The intersection of football and patriotism

All sports express forms of patriotism in their own right. However, the NFL stands out with its elaborate displays. Much of it stems from a few notable factors.

For instance, football is the one sport that uses military metaphors most extensively. The terms “field generals,” “blitzes,” “bombs,” and “in the trenches” are commonly used in football culture. Plus, unlike basketball or baseball, which have a global appeal, football, particularly the NFL, has maintained its footing in America.

Plus, the sport heavily stresses toughness, strength, and teamwork, which are quintessentially American values.

Also, the sport extensively uses military marketing and recruitment. In 2015, a congressional report confirmed that the Department of Defense and the National Guard had paid the NFL millions of taxpayer dollars to promote the military.

Overall, it shouldn't be a surprise that the NFL is leading the way as America prepares to mark a significant milestone.