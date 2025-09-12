While the Syracuse women's basketball team prepares to be a hopeful top-25 team this upcoming season, the focus now has been on mourning the loss of Tiana Mangakahia, who passed away at 30 years old on Thursday. As the former Syracuse women's basketball player in Mangakahia broke records and held honors during her time at the school, the impact left on her family and off the court no doubt weighs more.

Mangakahia's family took to her Instagram account to announce the tragic news as she was in a long-fought battle with breast cancer. In the statement, it would read that she was “surrounded by family, friends, and lots of love,” as Mangakahia was described as a “shining light” and “fought right till the very end.”

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful Tiana Mangakahia,” Mangakahia's family wrote on Instagram. “She left us on 11/09/2025, surrounded by family, friends, and lots of love. Tiana was a shining light who touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, strength, and warmth. She fought right till the very end, showing courage and grace beyond words.”

“Though our hearts ache without her, her legacy and the love she gave will stay with us forever,” the statement continued. “We will continue to honour her in everything we do. We love you endlessly, Tiana, and will miss you always. If you would like to join us in celebrating her incredible life, funeral details will be posted soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiana Mangakahia (@tiana_mangakahia)

The Syracuse women's basketball team remembers Tiana Mangakahia

Mangakahia was from Australia, and when she started her tenure with the Syracuse women's basketball team, she became one of the nation's best playmakers, leading all of Division I with 7.3 assists per game during the 2020-21 campaign. She would also receive the All-ACC honors twice in 2018 and 2019.

Besides that, her four years with the Orange also saw her scoring the ball efficiently, even leading the program with 17.5 and 16.9 points per game during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, respectively. The team would release a statement of their own after the passing of Mangakahia.

“Our Orange family mourns the loss of Tiana Mangakahia, who passed away on Sept. 11, at the age of 30. She was a fierce competitor with an infectious personality,” the team wrote on their X, formerly Twitter, account. “Our hearts are with the Mangakahia family & all those who loved her. May we never forget her fight.”

Our Orange family mourns the loss of Tiana Mangakahia, who passed away on Sept. 11, at the age of 30. She was a fierce competitor with an infectious personality. Our hearts are with the Mangakahia family & all those who loved her. May we never forget her fight. #Tough4T💕 pic.twitter.com/gTfstsP1AP — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) September 12, 2025

At any rate, Mangakahia's loss will no doubt be felt throughout the Syracuse women's basketball team and the sports department as a whole.