The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Brooklyn Nets to start the weekend, and they'll be doing so with Kawhi Leonard in the lineup.

Leonard came into contest with a “questionable” tag due to ankle injury sustained during the Clippers road loss against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Leonard was able to complete the game despite suffering the injury with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Here's where Leonard injured his ankle. Made 10/16 FGs for 25 points through 3 quarters. Subbed out after this bucket Played in 4th quarter until garbage time but missed all 4 shots. Kawhi didn't mention it postgame but same foot that cost Kawhi most of November https://t.co/I3TCl8XpTZ pic.twitter.com/He0D1PWTZw — Law Murray 🐐 (@LawMurrayTheNU) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Clippers star backpedaled after a baseline jumpshot that went in, but stepped on a courtside fan's foot on his way back up the court. According to the NBA's injury report, Leonard's status was up in the air, but the two-time NBA Finals MVP came out for warm ups at his regularly scheduled time, a good sign that he would give it a go against the Nets.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging career highs in scoring this season, his 14th in the NBA. in 26 appearances, the 34-year old superstar forward is averaging 28 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three, and a league-leading 95.5 percent from the free throw line.

Over his last nine games, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 33.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game while the Clippers have won seven of those contests.

The Clippers and Nets will tip off their game at 4:30PM PST Friday night. It will be the first game of a back-to-back set for the Clippers, who will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Saturday night.