The Washington Wizards pulled off a deal to land Trae Young after trading CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to the Atlanta Hawks. Upon arriving in Washington, Young proclaimed his excitement to be on a new team and expressed his desire to be a veteran leader.

During his introductory press conference with the franchise, the 27-year-old point guard claimed he looks forward to making an impact with the Wizards and his teammates. He seems excited to go from being a talented young player on a roster to now being a veteran presence for a young roster.

“Just being able to have an impact on my teammates,” said Young… “I feel like I did a good job of that as a young player in Atlanta, so being able to be a vet with these young guys here.”

"Just being able to have an impact on my teammates… I feel like I did a good job of that as a young player in Atlanta so being able to be a vet with these young guys here." Trae Young on what he can to bring to a young Wizards team 🙌 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/WK9oFzL0BY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2026

Article Continues Below

Young joins a Wizards team consisting of young players such as Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, and Alex Sarr. Being in Washington gives the four-time All-Star a fresh start with a team still trying to find its identity.

Unfortunately, Trae Young is currently dealing with a quad injury that's kept him out for most of the 2025-26 season. However, there is a belief he could return soon, as he is considered day to day. Ideally, Young returns to form and the Wizards get a massive boost in production at the point guard position.

Only time will tell when he finally does return to action and make his debut in Washington. Until then, the club will have to wait for a guard who owns career averages of 25.2 points, 9.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, who owns a 43.2% field goal percentage and 35.1% three-point percentage.