As rumors surround Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, there is no doubt that the talk will heat up ahead of February's trade deadline with the latest news. It has been reported that the Grizzlies are seriously considering trade offers for Morant, and it seems that the guard welcomes it with past grievances.

One of the grievances that Morant has had was the one-game suspension he received from the team due to “conduct detrimental to the team,” which resulted in an argument with head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

Averaging a career-low in two and three-point field goal percentages, minutes, among other categories, Michael C. Wright of ESPN would go into how Morant has not “gotten over” the suspension that had left him feeling “alienated by teammates.” It even led to Morant saying outside of the team that he “isn't playing for Memphis anymore.”

“League sources told ESPN's Michael C. Wright that Morant still hasn't gotten over the suspension because he felt alienated by teammates, who were told to leave the star guard alone so he could work through the issues that led to the suspension. In the aftermath, Morant told players around the league and some of his former coaches that he isn't playing for Memphis anymore, according to sources,” ESPN wrote.

A look into what led to the Grizzlies suspending Ja Morant

With all eyes on the drama with the Grizzlies and Morant, a previous report from November from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel went in-depth about the suspension of Morant. It stemmed from an Oct. 31 Memphis loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Morant was challenged at halftime by the coaches to “be better and lift the team's energy.”

Consequently, this didn't sit well with the 26-year-old, leading to an animated discussion between Morant and Iisalo.

“While the direct quotes of this locker room squabble between Iisalo and Morant were not shared verbatim with ClutchPoints, multiple sources say Iisalo singled Morant out for his lack of effort and leadership,” Siegel continued. “Voices were raised during this postgame locker room session, and it ended with Morant essentially telling Iisalo that the constant substitutions were not working and they were the reason for everyone's lack of enthusiasm in the second half.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Morant will be traded by Memphis, though it appears the writing is on the wall.