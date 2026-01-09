During a deeply disappointing 2025 season, a diminished version of Gunnar Henderson was actually pretty far down the list of Baltimore Orioles problems. The star shortstop was far from being the player who earned consecutive top-10 finishes in American League MVP voting, but he was still arguably the club's most productive hitter. He just added some clarity to his 2025 individual campaign, which should make fans feel better about Henderson, but possibly worse about the organization.

During an interview on WBAL Radio's “Orioles Hot Stove Show,” the 2023 Silver Slugger claimed he had a shoulder impingement “pretty much for three-quarters of the year,” per MASNsports.com's Roch Kubatko. “I'm sure that didn't help, either,” Henderson said when touching on his dip in production.

“I could never get to the spot that I wanted to get to with my swing, but no excuse. Just had to play through it and felt like I still, with all those circumstances, put up a decent year. Looking forward to being healthy this year and getting back to my normal self.”

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson could be positioned for a monster 2026

Article Continues Below

Following the 24-year-old's revelation, many fans will probably want to charge management for allowing the franchise cornerstone to push through an injury during a lost campaign. Playing through discomfort is exactly what a city craves from its top guy, however. It is also incredibly encouraging to know that Henderson still managed to slash .274./.349/.438/.787 with 17 home runs, 34 doubles and 30 stolen bases despite being less than 100 percent for much of the year.

If the 2024 All-Star is healthier in 2026, it stands to reason that he should be among the best offensive shortstops in the league. He will also have more protection in the lineup following the additions of Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward, so a truly fantastic season could be on the horizon. Injury concerns continue to weigh heavy on fans' minds, especially given the state of the starting pitching rotation over the last couple of years.

But Baltimore should enter spring training with great vibes following a lively offseason. When the Orioles arrive in Sarasota, Florida in February, expect to see a rejuvenated Gunnar Henderson in the batter's box.