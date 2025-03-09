Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley has high hopes that the Hoyas are going to be prepared and ready for an impressive performance in the upcoming Big East tournament.

However, he was not happy with anything he saw from his team in the team's regular-season finale against the DePaul Blue Demons in Chicago. The Hoyas came into the game as a slight favorite but they were outworked and outhustled by the home team and suffered an 83-77 defeat.

Cooley let his team have it after the game, blistering his players with a NSFW rant that let them know he did not see anything close to the kind of effort it will take for the team to have any chance at postseason success.

“Really, really disappointed in our teams overall physicality,” Cooley said. “That was the worst defensive game I've seen in my 31 years of coaching. That was dog s***. Dog s***. Terrible defensively. Credit DePaul, they played well. Coach (Chris Holtmann) did a really good job with his group. We should have just kept our sorry a**** back in Washington, DC.”

Cooley would continue to add more colorful language in his assessment of his team's performance.

The Hoyas finished the regular season with a 17-14 record, but they were just 8-12 in the Big East. The Blue Demons struggled again during the regular season. They finished the regular season with a 13-18 overall mark and were just 4-16 in the Big East.

The two teams will meet in the opening round of the Big East tournament. The seventh-seeded Hoyas will meet the 10th-seeded Blue Demons Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Georgetown struggled with its shooting and defense

The Hoyas were within reach of the Blue Demons throughout the game, but they never displayed the offensive consistency needed to take control of the game. The Hoyas connected on just 29 of 69 shots from the field and 10 of 16 from the free throw line. Micah Peavy cored 29 points for Georgetown on 11 of 19 shooting that included 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, but his teammates fell short and bore the brunt of Cooley's anger.

The Georgetown defense was nearly non-existent as the Blue Demons connected on 30 of 53 from the field. All five of the DePaul starters were in double figures and Isaiah Rivera led the way with 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting.

Georgetown has struggled quite a bit in the season's home stretch. The Hoyas go into the Big East tournament having lost 4 of their last 5 games. They defeated Villanova by a 75-73 margin March 4, but three of their most recent defeats were by double figures.