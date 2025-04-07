Georgetown basketball took major steps in season two of the Ed Cooley era. Now the Hoyas secured a splashy portal addition via Arizona Sunday.

The historic Big East program snatched KJ Lewis via the March Madness qualifier, with Jeff Borzello of ESPN confirming the move. Lewis arrives to Washington D.C. averaging 10.8 points per game and grabbing 4.6 rebounds. He also dished out 2.9 assists per contest.

Lewis first arrived to Tucson as a prized four-star addition. The Duncanville, Texas native also was the state's fifth-ranked prospect by 247Sports. Tommy Lloyd and top assistant Steve Robinson collaborated to bring Lewis in.

He leaves the Big 12 university after taking Duke to the limit. The Final Four representative held off a feisty Wildcats team 100-93 in the Sweet 16. Lewis scored six points in his final game with Arizona.

Georgetown, meanwhile, doubled its win total from year one under the longtime Providence coach. Cooley himself got blunt about the college basketball transfer portal in Oct. 2024. Now he's turning to it to build a new contender.

The Hoyas improved to 18-16 overall. And Lewis isn't the only prized portal addition.

Georgetown makes 1 more splash addition after Arizona transfer

Cooley and company pulled off one more epic portal move. This time siphoning a Big East talent.

Isaiah Abraham is also heading to the nation's capitol, per Joe Tipton of On3. The Abraham addition is even more massive for the Hoyas — as he comes over from rival UConn.

Abraham first entered the portal on March 27. Abraham got lost in a deep Huskies roster.

The guard played in just nine games throughout the season. He averaged only 1.6 points per game.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley secured a four-star talent out of Gainesville, Virginia in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Abraham had fellow Big East schools Providence and Marquette on his final short list before deciding on the Huskies.

Now Abraham and Lewis are heading to a Georgetown team that won its most games since 2018-19. But the Hoyas are also aiming to regain national prominence again. The five-time Final Four qualifier has made the NCAA Tourney only twice since 2014-15.