The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs have been without forward Graham Ike for the last three games due to an ankle injury. From the sounds of it, the Bulldogs could have him back in the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Saint Mary's Gaels.

Reports indicate that Ike, who is a redshirt senior, finally returned to practice on Thursday, according to Theo Lawson of The Spokesman-Review. Ike is expected to play against Saint Mary's while still dealing with soreness in his right ankle.

“Gonzaga's Mark Few says Graham Ike (right ankle soreness) has returned to practice and is expected to play in Saturday's game against SMC.”

Article Continues Below

Ike has played in 18 of Gonzaga's 22 available games this season. He's been one of the main contributors when healthy, averaging 18.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 55.5% from the field and 30.0% from beyond the three-point line. His presence will be welcomed by the Bulldogs after his three-game absence.

Few has teased Graham Ike's return in recent days. But it is seemingly finally coming to fruition on Saturday. It's a big return for Gonzaga, as the program has just nine games remaining on the regular season schedule before the conference tournaments begin. That gives Ike enough time to get back up to speed before the postseason and the March Madness Tournament.

Ike is a veteran leader who has been a consistent scorer throughout his collegiate career. He began his journey in college basketball in 2020 with the Wyoming Cowboys, where he played for two seasons. Graham Ike was hit with a medical redshirt for the entire 2022-23 campaign before returning to action with Gonzaga in 2023-24. This season is his third with the Bulldogs.