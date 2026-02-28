The Milwaukee Brewers had the best record in baseball last year, but the team fell short of their World Series goal in the postseason. Christian Yelich enjoyed a strong individual season, but his primary focus is always on winning. As a result, he quickly shifted the attention to his team when recently asked about his '25 individual performance.

“It didn't end the way we wanted it to, we didn't play our best last couple days in the postseason,” Yelich said, via MLB Network. “Overall, throughout the course of the season, it was a great year for our team. It was nice to be healthy and back out there and able to play at a high level again. It was a lot of fun last year for a lot of reasons. It was a fun group to be a part of, it was a special season for sure.”

Yelich is currently preparing for the new season in spring training. He is fresh off a strong season as mentioned, and the 34-year-old is looking to carry his momentum into the 2026 campaign.

In 2025, Yelich slashed .264/.343/.452 across 644 plate appearances. He appeared in 150 total games and recorded 29 home runs, 21 doubles and 103 RBI. While he did not make the All-Star team, Yelich still enjoyed a strong year.

However, his goal is to win a World Series. Yelich has yet to appear in a Fall Classic, but perhaps that will change soon. At 34 years old, Christian Yelich would obviously love to make a championship run as soon as possible.