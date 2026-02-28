The New York Rangers are retooling their roster and could be very active with one week to go before the NHL Trade Deadline. New York's intentions were made public by general manager Chris Drury. There are a number of players who could be moved, from Braden Schneider to Mika Zibanejad to Vincent Trocheck.

What New York does obviously remains to be seen. However, there is a lot of discussion over who will go and who will stay. With one week to go, more information has come to light. A recent report from The Athletic's Vincent Z. Mercogliano identified the most likely trade candidate on this Rangers team.

“While Schneider being traded feels like a 50-50 proposition, the perception around the league is that Vincent Trocheck is the likeliest Ranger to be dealt in the next week,” Mercogliano wrote on Friday.

Trocheck is no stranger to trade rumors. He is an incredibly well-respected player around the league. This respect saw him make Team USA's Olympic roster, as well. He helped Team USA win Gold in Milan on Sunday over Team Canada.

In the NHL, Trocheck has been a reliable two-way player. His offensive production is down in 2025-26, but he can still provide scoring depth for teams in need. The veteran pivot can work as a second-line center, making him quite the attractive trade candidate.

Trocheck is signed beyond this season, too. He is signed to a cap hit of $5.625 million and won't be a free agent until 2029. He does own no-trade protection and can block a trade to 12 teams of his choosing this year.