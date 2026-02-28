Teased as early as 2025, Air Jordan's limited Bin 23 Premio line will make a return throughout 2026 following previous announcements of the Air Jordan 6 slated for later this year. The Air Jordan 4 will also get included in the capsule for the first time as recent reports indicate a premium makeover for what could be considered the most popular Jordan sneaker out right now.

Originally launched in 2010, the Bin 23 Premio series from Jordan Brand focused on premium materials and the highest level of craftsmanship to create limited edition colorways for some of Air Jordan's most iconic silhouettes. The original series is headlined by the likes of the Air Jordan 9 and Air Jordan 7, fetching well over $1,000 on the aftermarket.

The Air Jordan 4 is seen as today's most relevant and versatile numbered model, garnering massive success with recent Nigel Sylvester and Nike SB collaborations. For the first time, however, the Jordan 4 will receive the Bin 23 treatment in what appears to be a western-themed, all-leather composition.

Air Jordan 4 “BIN 23”

BREAKING: “BIN 23” AIR JORDAN 4 DROPS DECEMBER 26TH. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/RQTcwlT0K5 — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) January 27, 2026

the Bin23 Air Jordan 4 is currently set to release on December 26th for $355. Air Jordan 4 Retro OG PRM

JA3588-200

Fauna Brown/Baroque Brown/Muslin/Gym Red

$355 Updated mockup below! pic.twitter.com/iBfa0AsqoW — Brandon (@brandon1an) February 25, 2026

While reports are still early and all mock-ups are speculative as we await official retailer images, several sources report that the Air Jordan 4 “Bin 23” is scheduled for a December 26, 2026 release date. The colorway has been identified as Fauna Brown/Baroque Brown/Muslin/Gym Red as we see premium brown leather throughout the uppers. The shoes are contrasted by a sail midsole and feature several hits of gym red throughout.

Typical of all Bin 23 Premio releases, the back heel will feature the wax Jordan emblem to seal these as official, reportedly limited to just 2,300 pairs if their follow the previous Air Jordan 6 release. Coming in special packaging, the shoes will retail for a whopping $355, making these all the more exclusive given their high resale value. Be on the lookout for these to see a shock drop through Nike SNKRS app.