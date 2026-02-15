Following an Arizona loss to Texas Tech on Saturday, the Houston basketball team is now solely in first place in the Big 12 conference standings. Houston controls their own destiny when it comes to locking up the no. 1 seed in the upcoming Big 12 tournament. The Cougars have to next play at Iowa State, in a very tough road environment.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson knows it won't be easy to win in Ames. Iowa State is undefeated at home this season, at Hilton Coliseum.

Sampson said his squad though is ready for the challenge.

“These are great opportunities, man. Being able to go on the road in this league and stay true to who you are is going to be important. . . But I'm excited about this game. See what we do. Go there and play well, we'll have a chance. Don't play well, you know what's going to happen,” Sampson said, per Houston basketball reporter Chris Baldwin.

Houston is now 23-2 on the season, after defeating Kansas State on Saturday. The Cougars have won six games in a row. After trailing Arizona for days in the Big 12 conference standings, the Cougars are now first after Arizona dropped back-to-back games.

Houston basketball is once again at the top of the Big 12 standings

The Cougars are quite used to being in this position. Ever since Houston joined the Big 12 a few years ago, the team has essentially been competing for the conference title each year.

The team faces a major test though in their next game. Houston can ill-afford a loss if it wants to stay in first in the league standings. Arizona is now just a game behind the Cougars, with a 10-2 conference record. There are three teams tied for third, with Iowa State being one of them.

Houston and Iowa State tangle on Monday night in Ames. This is the first and only meeting of the season between the two squads. Iowa State is now 14-0 on the season at home, after defeating Kansas on Saturday.

Houston's only conference loss this year is to Texas Tech. The Cougars also lost to Tennessee in non conference play.