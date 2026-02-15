The Iowa State basketball team continued a special season on Saturday. Iowa State was able to knock off Kansas at home, by a 74-56 score. After the game, Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger talked about the magic of his home floor, Hilton Coliseum.

“And our fans deserve an assist, especially early in the game, we didn't score great and our fan base really shows up for us. There's no better home court than Hilton Coliseum. And I would like to thank personally all of our fans for their energy and what they did today because that was Hilton Magic and they should feel great about what they did as a fan base,” the Iowa State head coach said, per 247 Sports.

The Cyclones were able to snap an eight-game winning streak for Kansas. Iowa State is now 22-3 on the season.

Iowa State has been excellent at home this season

The Cyclones shot poorly to start the game against Kansas on Saturday. Iowa State made just one of their first 10 shot attempts. Despite that rough start, the Cyclones used strong defense to stay in it early.

Iowa State was then able to put the foot on the gas and start locking down the Jayhawks through their offense.

“So we knew coming into this game, how good Kansas was, how well coached they are. Great players and a great program they have and how well they've been playing. And we knew we're gonna have to be at our absolute best and our guys really, their preparation coming into this was at a high level and that showed up for us,” Otzelberger added. “So there's not a program or coach I have more respect for in the success they've had over time. And we know how intentional we have to be with our preparation. So I thought our guys focused that way was really good.”

Iowa State basketball remains undefeated at home this year. Iowa State next takes on Houston on Monday, again at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are now 9-3 in the Big 12 this season.