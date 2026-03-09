After he missed the Oklahoma City Thunder's 104-97 win over the Golden State Warriors led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren could return for Monday night's showdown against the Denver Nuggets. Holmgren, dealing with the flu, is listed as questionable on the Thunder's injury report, alongside Alex Caruso (left hip contusion). Starters Jalen Williams (right hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein, dealing with a left calf contusion, remain out.

Outside of Holmgren's potential return, second-year guard Ajay Mitchell is cleared to make his return from an abdominal strain and a left ankle sprain, which has kept him sidelined since January.

The Nuggets will look to avenge last week's 127-121 loss in overtime, where Holmgren helped close things out with Gilgeous-Alexander, in his first game back from injury, on the bench due to his minutes restriction. Chet finished with 15 points, a career-high 21 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks against the Nuggets.

Chet Holmgren reacts to career milestone in Thunder win

After Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren recorded a career-high 21 rebounds in a six-point overtime victory against the Nuggets, he discussed the significance of reaching such a milestone. Coming off his first All-Star selection, Holmgren says the success he's reached this season is a testament to hard work.

“I try to put a lot into my body, making sure that I continue to get stronger every time. Continue to stay as healthy as I can. Take care of myself,” Holmgren said. “I definitely think that’s paid off for me, and I’ve gotten better in a lot of different areas, but I think I still got a long way to go with my body; with my game. I don't want to let one night excite me much. I still got work to do.”

Holmgren and the Thunder will host the Nuggets at the Paycom Center on Monday.