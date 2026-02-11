Arizona basketball has been the dominant team in college basketball to this point, racing out to a 23-0 start and the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll. The Wildcats were also off to a 10-0 start in Big 12 play despite a difficult conference slate.

On Monday night, Arizona got its first taste of adversity. Tommy Lloyd and company couldn't quite survive a raucous environment in Allen Fieldhouse, losing to No. 9 Kansas 82-78 in a tightly-contested game. Kansas didn't have star guard Darryn Peterson in that game, but the Jayhawks have proven time and time again that they can still win without their best player.

While some may be down on Arizona after a loss to a shorthanded Kansas squad, some people came away more impressed with the Wildcats. Former Kentucky star Jamal Mashburn, speaking on the TNT desk, doubled down on Arizona as the cream of the crop despite the loss.

"They lost by what, four in Kansas… I'm doubling down on @ArizonaMBB winning the Championship." 👀 @jamalmashburn pic.twitter.com/5VH2binXUh — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) February 11, 2026

“They lost by what, four, in Kansas?” Mashburn questioned. “Best player Koa Peat, 2-for-11, six points. [Jaden] Bradley six points, 2-of-8. Tobe Awaka, three rebounds? I'm doubling down on Arizona winning the championship.”

Arizona struggled offensively in the second half against the Jayhawks, but there's a high likelihood that it won't play in such a hostile environment again this season. Bill Self kept his unbeaten record in home games on Big Monday alive, so Arizona is not the first to fall victim to the Phog in Lawrence and it won't be the last.

Lloyd and company still have plenty of time to bounce back, but they have quite the stretch of schedule ahead of them as the Big 12 gauntlet heats up. The Wildcats welcome Texas Tech to Tucson on Saturday before taking on BYU and Houston, two of the other top teams in the league, next week.

The Wildcats will get their chance for revenge on Kansas on Feb. 28 at home before closing out the regular season with games against Iowa State and Colorado. If both Arizona and Kansas continue to play at this level, there is a real chance that we get a third meeting between the two powerhouses in the Big 12 Tournament.